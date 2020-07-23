More than 30,000 file for unemployment in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another 30,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending July 18, 30,138 initials jobless claims were filed in the state.

A total of 1,529,850 initial jobless claims have been filed in Ohio over the last 18 weeks. That number was more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Ohioans filed 423,672 continued jobless claims last week, which were 352,630 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 18 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $5.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 757,000 Ohioans.

The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose to 1.4 million last week. This was the first increase since the pandemic struck in March.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 474,000 PUA claimants.

The ODJFS is reminding people that the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation funding from the CARES Act is scheduled to expire July 25. Without Congressional authorization to extend it, those extra $600 weekly payments will come to an end.