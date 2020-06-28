More than 30 churches come together on Columbus’ west side for racial unity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 30 churches from the west side of Columbus came together Sunday for a prayer walk.

There were two groups: one started in Franklinton at Lower Lights, the other in Hilltop at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with both groups meeting at Rhodes Park to pray as one.

On the event’s Facebook page, organizers wrote this event is about Christians uniting in prayer and a confession that there has been an underlying division among Christians and we need Jesus Christ to bring racial conciliation that the world is hungry for.