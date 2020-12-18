More than $29 million in illegal drugs seized throughout Ohio in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio law enforcement seized more than $29 million in illegal drugs in 2020, resulting in 200 criminal charges and the indictment of 102 people.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Governor Mike DeWine and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender made the announcement, Friday morning.

“Drug dealers don’t worry about social distancing, and they didn’t take 2020 off,” Yost said. “Expanded funding through RecoveryOhio was integral to our success, and I’m grateful for our partnership with Gov. DeWine and Homeland Security Investigations – the return on funding is evident in these success stories.”

According to the Drug Interdiction Task Force they seized the following drugs through 2020:

87 pounds of fentanyl

168 pounds of methamphetamine

135 pounds of cocaine

8 pounds of heroin

3,117 pounds of marijuana

106 firearms

$6,640,020 in cash

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work of Ohio’s new drug interdiction task forces and the investigators who are working tirelessly to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country and state,” Gov. DeWine said. “I have no doubt that their work saves lives. These enforcement efforts are critical to our comprehensive RecoveryOhio plan to prevent the sale, distribution, and use of illegal drugs throughout Ohio, as well as to expand law enforcement’s role in preventing substance abuse through prevention, education and proactive outreach.”

The task force is funded through the Governor’s RecoveryOhio program, which included the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Criminal Justice Services.