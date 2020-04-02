More than 270,000 file for unemployment in Ohio during the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The amount of people who filed for unemployment in Ohio reached more than 270,000 for the week ending March 28.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there were 272,117 jobless claims in the state during the last week.

For the last two weeks, the claims stand at 468,414 in the state. Which, according to ODJFS is a record.

To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in Ohio in 2019.

Over these last two weeks, the ODJFS has issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $45 million to more than 108,000 claimants.

The ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

It was also announced Thursday, that more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.