More than 25,000 file for unemployment in Ohio in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says the number of people in the state filing for initial jobless claims continues to decline.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending Aug. 1, there were 25,952 initial jobless claims reported in the state. That is 248,263 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 404,434 continued jobless claims last week, which was 371,868 fewer than the peak earlier this year. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 20 weeks is 1,583,739, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

The ODJFS says over the last 20 weeks, it has distributed more than $5.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 771,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.9 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 503,000 PUA claimants.