COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A power outage is affecting more than 2,500 customers from downtown Columbus east through Whitehall and Reynoldsburg.

According to AEP, the 2,530 customers affected should have their power restored by 10:30 p.m.

AEP said the outage was caused by an issue at the Marion Road substation. Crews are investigating what caused the problem. In the meantime, customers will be switched over to a different substation.