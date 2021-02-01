More than 250 people call on mayor to fire former Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 250 people are calling on Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther to fire police Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan.

Prominent faith leaders took those signatures and a letter explaining why he should be terminated to City Hall Monday.

Faith leaders said that even though Quinlan is no longer chief of police, they feel his new role as deputy chief is not acceptable.

Quinlan oversaw the department when Andrè Hill was killed by a now former police officer.

Quinlan was also in charge when Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Columbus Police are leading that investigation.

Faith leaders said they do not feel safe in the city of Columbus as long as Quinlan works for the Columbus Division of Police.

“The homicide of Andrè Hill, the homicide of Casey Goodson Jr., with the way we unleash this police department to just retaliate to citizens in our community,” said Jefferey P. Kee, pastor of Faith Baptist Church. “He has demonstrated he is a part of the status quo, excessive force on Black and brown people.”

Ginther did not meet with those leaders, but a representative from his office said they would hand the signatures and their letter over to the mayor.

Click here to read the letter.