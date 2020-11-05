More than 21,000 Ohioans file for unemployment in the past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says there were more than 21,000 initial jobless claims filed in the past week.

According to the ODJFS, 21,263 initial jobless claims were filed by Ohioans in the week ending Oct. 31, which is 252,952 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 33 weeks is 1,828,808, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 265,613 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,689 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation

payments to more than 833,000 Ohioans over the last 33 weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending.

The ODJFS says it has also issued more than $6.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 656,000 PUA claimants.