More than 20,000 without power as high winds move through central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP is reporting more than 20,000 power outages in the central Ohio region.  

As of 6 a.m., Friday, AEP reports 23,258 customer outages after strong winds move through the area.  

There are about 2,000 outages reported in Franklin County.  

On Thursday, AEP said crews were preparing power outages and downed power lines as a result of the strong winds. 

“We’ve been watching the weather reports just like everybody else is,” said Dave Callahan, the emergency preparedness manager for AEP Ohio. 

No estimated time for restoration was released.  

