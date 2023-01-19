COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 20,000 Ohioans — most of them in central Ohio — are without power Thursday evening as gusty winds threaten to down power lines across the state.

There are three large outages in the Columbus area, according to AEP Ohio’s outage map. Areas include the following:

Hamilton Road and East Fifth Avenue — 2,009 outages with 9:30 p.m. expected restoration time

Lewis Center Road near Alum Creek State Park — 2,084 outages with 10:30 p.m. expected restoration time

Parsons and Frebis Avenues — 2,529 outages with 9:30 p.m. expected restoration time

AEP confirmed all three major Columbus outages are related to severe weather, and it is sending crews to the affected areas. It could not confirm whether downed wires were the cause of the outages.

As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, AEP reported the following outages by county:

Franklin: 8,004

Delaware: 2,945

Athens: 1,353

Morgan: 1,254

Licking: 1,224

Richland: 1,209

Muskingum: 973

Ross: 475

Hocking: 300

Pickaway: 136

Knox: 121

Fairfield: 39

Madison: 22

You can check Ohio power outages by electric company below. South Central Power outages can be monitored here.

AEP

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison

Union Rural Electric

