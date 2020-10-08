More than 18,000 filed for unemployment in Ohio during the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says there were more than 18,000 initial jobless claims in Ohio during the last week.

According to the ODJFS, Ohioans filed 18,592 initial jobless claims in the week ending October 3.

That number is 255,623 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans also filed 299,030 continued jobless claims last week, which was 477,272 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 29 weeks is 1,752,326, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 29 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $6.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 817,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, 95% have been processed, with 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

ODJFS has also issued more than $6.4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 595,000 PUA claimants.