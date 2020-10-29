More than 17,000 Ohioans file for unemployment in the past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 17,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in the past week.

According to the ODJFS there were 17,531 initial jobless claims the week of Oct. 18-24, which is 256,684 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 32 weeks is 1,807,545, which was

more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 266,208 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,094 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 32 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 830,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 648,000 PUA claimants.