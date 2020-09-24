More than 17,000 file for initial jobless claims in Ohio for the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 17,000 filed for initial jobless claims in the last week.

According the ODJFS, initial jobless claims were filed in Ohio for the week ending September 19.

That is 256,780 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 321,057 continued jobless claims last week, which was 455,245 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

There were 1,715,790 initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 27 weeks, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 27 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $6.6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 809,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.