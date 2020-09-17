More than 16,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

(WCMH) — Ohioans filed 16,294 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 320,532 Ohioans filed for continued jobless claims last week, which was 455,770 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 26 weeks, 1,698,355, was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

According to ODJFS, it has distributed more than $6.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 804,000 Ohioans, over the last 26 weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $5.6 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 561,000 PUA claimants.