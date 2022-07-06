COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are without power after storms moved through central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, AEP was reporting thousands of customer outages in the central Ohio area. Franklin County had more than 2,700 outages, with Delaware County at 4,000.

South Central Power reported more than 1,000 outages in Hocking County and nearly 500 in Fairfield and Franklin counties combined.

No information was available on an estimated time of restoration.