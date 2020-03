FILE – This Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows the Illinois Department of Employment Security office in Springfield, Ill. On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits the week before. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says more than 139,000 people have filed unemployment claims since Sunday, March 15.

There were more than 28,000 new fillings on Thursday.

They ask Ohioans to apply their claims online and those without the internet can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB).

They say the statistics will be updated daily and urge Ohioans to file their claims online.