More than 100K sign petition for MSNBC anchor to be fired after racial slur allegation

(WCMH) — Many on social media are asking for the resignation of an MSNBC anchor after allegations she used a racial slur on the air. The petition has more than 100,000 digital signatures as today.

During a live broadcast, MSNBC Anchor Alison Morris appeared to have stuttered the ‘N-word’ while reporting on the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash Sunday.

Shortly after, Morris was bombarded with angry tweets and a petition for her resignation.

Get MSNBC reporter Alison Morris Fired for calling Kobe Bryant the N-word on National TV – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/AKD4IOOcR5 via @CdnChange — JustBreathe (@Shaktikaya) January 28, 2020

Moments later, Morris denied saying the ‘N-word’ and apologized to the public through Twitter.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

While most of Twitter isn’t convinced she said “Nakers”. MSNBC has yet to respond and or comment on the controversy.

Bryant and his daughter were two of nine victims who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.