More than 100 attend Columbus police’s 4th annual Domestic Violence Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is collaborating with other agencies to try to tackle one of the community’s most common problems.

The department on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Domestic Violence Conference at the training academy in West Columbus.

More than 100 victim advocates, EMS, law enforcement, prosecutors, social workers and others attended the all-day event. This year’s conference theme was “Creating Alliances for Conviction.”

“Without the partnerships and collaboration we have with these other agencies, we would not be near as successful as we are,” explained Columbus Police Sgt. Richard Ketchum. “It’s instrumental and it’s key to have this relationship with the other groups.”



Columbus Police responds to between 34,000-36,000 calls for domestic violence and domestic dispute annually.

Ketchum estimated the issue is likely the most common complaint the department fields.

“When the police become involved, we’re stepping into their personal lives at that point. And that is often a point of contention for many,” he said.



The 2019 conference speakers included a forensic nurse, a prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, several law enforcement representatives and victim advocacy organizations.

Following the presentations, civilians used the training academy mat room for self-defense demonstrations and training.