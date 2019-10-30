More testimony from witnesses expected on day 3 of Quentin Smith trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More witnesses are expected to testify in the trial of the man accused of killing two Westerville Police officers.

On Wednesday, Quentin Smith’s wife, Candice Smith, is expected to testify on the third day of the trial.

Quentin Smith is charged with killing Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering on February 10, 2018.

Candice Smith made the 911 hang-up call that police responded to, before the shooting.

Retired Westerville police officers Timothy Ray was the first witness called to the stand, on Tuesday. Ray testified he covered the back of the apartment building while Morelli and Joering went to the front door.

Ray described hearing gunshots and then running around to the front of the building. Inside the apartment he says he found Joering shot and unresponsive, Morelli saying “I’m hit, I’m hit,” and Quentin Smith on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Joering died at the scene. Morelli, who was shot in the chest through a gap in the side of his bulletproof vest, died later that day at the hospital.

If convicted on the aggravated murder charged, Smith could face the death penalty.

