More sunshine and warmer end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear and cold, low around 32

Today: Sunny, warmer, high 63

Tonight: Clear sky, low 37

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Clouds increase, few showers overnight, high 65

Wednesday: Chance for showers, high 66

Thursday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

With high pressure in charge as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek, we’ll continue to see dry conditions, sunshine and a warming trend.

Thanks to the lack of clouds overnight though, it’s another chilly start to the day. Early morning lows are falling down near freezing, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

As high pressure continues to slide to the northeast, we’ll feel its influence in the form of more sunshine and a light southerly wind. This combination will help temperatures to climb to the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

A clear to mostly clear sky will stick around as we start off the workweek as well. Early morning lows on Monday will be down in the mid 30s, then we’ll top off in the mid 60s.

Clouds will build in on Tuesday as a warm front lifts toward the area. Despite the clouds, it’ll be another warmer day in the 60s. Rain showers return to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another storm to the south will keep rain and even the chance for thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz