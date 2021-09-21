More rain ahead of much cooler weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Showers likely, breezy. High 75

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Low 61

Wednesday: More showers, thunderstorm possible. High 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible, very cool. High 62 (50)

Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine, and cool. High 70 (47)

Saturday: Chance for showers

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

More wet weather is on the way ahead of a big cooldown.

More showers are on the way for the rest of the afternoon. These will help to keep temperatures only climbing to the mid to upper 70s, despite a warm, southerly breeze.

Overnight, we’ll see more showers and even the chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side for this time of year and bottom out around 60 degrees thanks to a southerly breeze ahead of a cold front.

Tomorrow, rain and storms will become widespread as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be cooler and only reach the mid 60.

Much colder air will move in behind the front as showers clear out. By Friday clouds will clear out and temperatures we’ll begin a trend of below normal temperatures.

By Saturday, another front will move through and bring in another chance for showers followed by more cool, dry air.

Have a great day!

-Liz