More patients complaining of cold viruses, local doctor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You may have noticed some of your family members, friends or coworkers coughing and sneezing around you.

One local doctor said he’s seen an uptick in the number of patients coming into his office with the cold virus.

Brittney Coleman is one of them.

She’s been sick the last four days with a cold, and so many folks around her are too.



“It makes me nervous. That’s why I keep Lysol,” said Coleman.



Coleman said her throat hurts. Her nose is stuffed.



“I feel like crap,” Coleman said laughing.



She’s taking it all in stride.

For the last four days, she has suffered from a cold.



“Everyone at my job is getting sick. I feel like people have slight colds. Not too severe, just a lot of coughing,” said Coleman.



Columbus doctor Dr. Marc Pesa said he’s seen an uptick in the number of patients coming into his offices with cold symptoms.

He said it’s due to the drastic change in temperature and that folks aren’t used to the season’s cold virus.



“They are less common over the summer so immunity seems to be down a little bit. A lot of these viruses, the ones that cause these types of symptoms, when we get immunity to them it’s for a short period of time,” Pesa said.



To stay healthy, he suggests keeping your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes.

Pesa said there’s nothing you can take in advance to keep you from catching the virus.



“How do I boost my immunity? Should I be taking these vitamins? And really nothing specifically at this point in time has been shown to make my immunity better than this person’s over here,” said Pesa.



Coleman clearly isn’t following doctor’s orders.

She said she’s sticking to her tried and true.



“Get some tea and buy vitamin C,” Coleman said.



Pesa said nothing, of course, beats old fashioned soap and water.

He said make sure you wash your hands.