QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d rain showers, wet flurries later, low 33

Friday: Early AM flurries, cloudy, high 38

Saturday: Few AM Flurries, partly sunny, high 41

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, high 43

Monday: Partly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another warmer than normal day, the 9th straight day above normal. We are watching tonight as the upper low is moving east and will bring light moisture into our area tonight. Most of this will fall as light rain showers before midnight. After midnight it is possible to have some wet snow mixed in as well, mainly north of I-70.

Overnight lows will drop back to near freezing tonight in the lower 30s. Expect a few morning flurries on Friday otherwise mainly cloudy skies will be the rule on Friday with highs in the upper 30s, about normal for this time of the year.

Saturday will start with some light moisture again, very light in fact, with patches of drizzle, and a few flurries around, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday we will be watching as a system moves up from the south, and will bring some moisture up into our area. This will mainly happen in the 2nd half of the day with highs in the lower 40s.

After that system moves east, we will have brief high pressure will move in, and this will give us some sunshine, but otherwise a rather cloudy forecast for the first three days of the workweek. Expect temps in the middle 40s on Monday.

We will climb to the upper 40s on Tuesday with a mix of clouds. As the high moves off, we will see even more clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with temps slightly above normal with highs around 40 on Wednesday and into the upper 30s on Thursday as our next weather system approaches the area for late Thursday into Friday.

-Dave