More heat & humidity ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 70

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, sticky, then chance for pop-up afternoon t-storm. High 92

Tonight: Mostly clear, 71

Tuesday: Hot, sticky, chance for pop-up afternoon t-storm. High 91

Wednesday: Partly sunny, storms p.m. High 90

Thursday: Rain, rumbles tapering off p.m.. High 82

Friday: Partly sunny. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

More heat and humidity are on the way the next couple of days.

Even this morning, you’re going to notice that it’s warmer and more muggy than yesterday. We’re waking up to lows around 70 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

After a warm start to the day, sunshine will help temperatures quickly climb into the low to mid 90s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel almost 5 degrees warmer. Heat and humidity will combine for an isolated chance for pop-up showers. However, like yesterday, most areas will stay dry.

Tonight, we’ll see more warm and muggy conditions as lows fall to the 70s.

Heat and humidity are back in full force Tuesday. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s, but feel more like upper 90s with the humidity. The heat and humidity will lead to a few afternoon pop-ups as well.

The warm and sticky patter will continue Wednesday ahead of a cold front. As highs rise to the 90s, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms develop.

More widely scattered chance for storms arrives on Thursday with a front. We’ll see a brief break from heat, humidity & storms on Friday before another system arrives for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz