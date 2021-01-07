More CPD body cam videos shed light on Andre’ Hill shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division Police has now released the body camera videos of multiple officers in the shooting death of Andre’ Hill.

Hill was shot and killed December 22, 2020, by Officer Adam Coy. The death was ruled a homicide by the Franklin County Coroner. Coy was subsequently fired by CPD following a termination hearing.

Coy’s body cam footage was released Dec. 23, and shows that Coy hadn’t turned it on until after the shooting.

The release Thursday of the additional videos gives a more complete picture of the events after the shooting at the home on Oberlin Drive.

Many of the videos begin by showing police arriving on scene and walking past a Black Lives Matter sign on their way to the garage where Hill is seen lying on his back. Some police officers stand around Hill, who doesn’t move.

Some of the officers head into the home where they encounter a man and woman.

“He was just dropping Christmas money off,” the woman says of her encounter with Hill. “He was coming to bring Christmas money and I told him to hang on.”

The woman asks if the house is a crime scene and at least two officers answer that it is.

“My thing is…is he alive?” the woman asks. “That’s my kid’s father. My kid’s father…is he alive?”

No answer can be heard on the tapes.

The man, who identifies himself as the woman’s uncle, asks why the police would shoot Hill.

“Why did he just shot [sic]… why couldn’t you just f****** taze the dude? Isn’t that what you do? Why do you shoot somebody,” he asks.

One officer answers, “I wasn’t here, I can’t answer your question,” while another says, “It wasn’t any of us.”

As the woman is being led to a police car, she says, “You all just shot my f****** husband,” while an officer answers, “I didn’t shoot anybody, ma’am.”

On the way to the cruiser, the woman asks, “Why can’t I see what happened?” but police don’t answer, instead saying they need to take her phone because she cannot have it in the back of the police car.

As the man is led to another patrol car, he repeats, “Why couldn’t you all just taze the dude? Why’d you have to shoot him, dude?”

Again, no answer from police.

Radio chatter can be heard on one body cam asking if there is an emergency squad at the scene.

“We do not have one. We do need one,” an officer answers.

Another officer’s body cam shows him approaching Hill with a flashlight as Hill lay in the garage. One officer is visible performing chest compressions on Hill by this time, as an ambulance pulls up.

One medic can be heard saying, “There ain’t no heartbeat,” as he examines Hill.

Other officers are seen clearing the garage and securing the house while one addresses the shooter, Officer Coy: “Coy, ya good?” he asks and pats Coy on the back.

Hill’s funeral was held Tuesday with Rep. Joyce Beatty and The Rev. Al Sharpton in attendance.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said the city is working to implement a law in honor of Andre’ Hill that would potentially require police officers to render aid immediately to a victim.