More clouds coming in, rain chances with cold front this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: More clouds, low 62

Friday: Clouds early, some clearing later, high 79

Saturday: Storms later, night rain too, high 84

Sunday: Morning rain showers, some clearing later, high 82

Monday: Clearing skies, drier, cooler, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a mild day again with temps that have been in the mid to upper 80s in many spots and we have still had fairly high humidity through the day today. Tonight we will see clouds increasing from the north and temps staying near normal in the upper 50s to near 60.

On Friday we will start with more clouds early, mixed clouds by noon, and partly cloudy skies later in the day with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80, or normal for this time of the year. We will see nice conditions for the Football Friday Nite games with temps falling into the middle to lower 70s by kickoff and 60s during the game.

Saturday will start off near normal in the lower 60s with more clouds. We will see clouds increasing through the day with a few pop-up showers and a few isolated storms later in the day. Expect more showers and storms heading into the overnight hours Saturday night with the cold front approaching.

The front will work east during the morning hours on Sunday with rain showers possible before noon. Expect some clearing in the late day hours of Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be more seasonal with lows near 60.

Monday sunshine will be on display with clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s on Monday. Tuesday will be beautiful and seasonal temp wise with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on Wednesday with highs near 80. A weak front will approach late next week, and this will mean a few isolated pop-ups

-Dave