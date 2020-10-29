More central Ohio voters cast in-person ballots this year than all of 2016 early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With five days to go until Election Day, voting turnout in central Ohio continues to break new records. As of Thursday morning, 85,282 people have voted in-person ahead of the general election. The number surpasses the total early in-person votes cast in 2016 by more than 2,000.

“I thought maybe it wasn’t going to be as crowded with the rain, but I also am very impressed with the turnout,” said Ashley Logan.

Before the Early Vote Center at the Franklin County Board of Elections opened its doors Thursday morning, a line of voters with umbrellas and ponchos snaked around the entire building.

“We were hoping the rain would make the line a little shorter, but I think everybody was making that bet,” said McKenna Dowdell. “It looked like we were waiting for a concert.”

Dowdell and others exiting the Early Vote Center estimated they waited around one hour to get inside.

“It was about an hour in the line, which is not bad considering how it snaked. But it moved,” Dowdell observed.

The new early in-person voting numbers are just the latest record-breaking statistics to emerge ahead of the November 3 election. Statewide, 2.2 million voters have cast ballots so far, compared to the 1.9 million early ballots cast in 2016. Some elections officials are estimating 60 percent of voters may choose to vote early or absentee. On average, 40 percent typically vote early.

So far, more than 30 percent of registered Franklin County voters have already voted. The Board of Elections expects the numbers to continue to climb in the final days ahead of November 3rd.

The early votes will be the first to be tabulated after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.