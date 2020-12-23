Monica Day reveals grandmother’s holiday tradition honoring loved ones

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Holiday traditions are different from family to family and person to person.

For Dianna Sapp, who is Monica Day’s grandmother, it’s not Christmas without a trip to the cemetery.

“I do 27 graves at seven different cemeteries,” Sapp told Day about her tradition.

For as long as Day says she can remember, the holidays meant her grandmother would be doing “her graves.”

“It probably is weird to some people, yeah it probably is, but it’s something I do,” added Sapp.

She does it for friends and family members, even people that died before she was born. She takes the time to decorate each grave with specially selected items.

“I just feel that they’re gone but not forgotten, and they’re not forgotten in my heart,” revealed Sapp about her tradition.