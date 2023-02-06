COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars is up for grabs, and all you have to do to win it is match six numbers.

After 34 drawings with no big winner, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $747 million, making it the fifth-richest jackpot in the game’s history.

Monday’s winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69. The Powerball is 7 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X.

While $747 million is an intriguing option, it would be paid out over a 29-year period. Most players choose the one-time cash payment option, which is worth $403.1 million.

Monday’s drawing is the highest lottery jackpot since a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Maine on Jan. 13.

Saturday’s drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner, but four $1 million tickets were sold — one each in Pennsylvania, Oregon, New Jersey, and Florida. All told, Powerball estimates $20 million in prizes were won in Saturday’s drawing. No players scored on a $2 million ticket — matching the five winning numbers and scoring with the Power Play multiplier, which increases the amount of non-jackpot prizes.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s 30-year history are:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $747 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022 $590.5 million, May 18, 2013

Monday’s jackpot is also the ninth-largest lotto prize in U.S. history.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016 $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022 $1.35 billion (Mega Millions: Jan. 13, 2023 $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021 $768.4 million (Powerball): Mar. 27, 2019 $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2012 $747 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million (Powerball): Jan. 20, 2021

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19, 2022, for $92.9 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, with the multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.