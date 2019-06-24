Monday night on NBC4 Dateline NBC presents: ‘Unchecked Evil’ about the kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– On what would have been her 23rd birthday, the family of murdered Ohio State student Reagan Tokes got a little bit of justice. The man who raped and killed Reagan was found guilty on all counts. But more than a year later, and more than two and a half after her death, the Tokes’ family fight to make sure this never happens to any other person rages on.

Monday night the Tokes family is telling their story to the world on Dateline NBC.

“They had said that they had the body of a young woman who matched the description of Reagan,” said Reagan’s mother Lisa McCrary-Tokes.

“I just kept saying, “You– you– that has to be wrong.”

“I just see my parents through the door and I knew immediately that it was just– it wasn’t that she had just, like, got in a car accident or, you know, had been found somewhere. It was worse than that, and it was –a lot more violent,” said Reagan’s sister Makenzie Tokes.

Reagan was abducted as she was leaving her job in the Short North on February 8, 2017. Her friends reported her missing and her sister took to social media for help. Her body was found the next day at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City.

“We all went outside and, like, collapsed on the corner and started sobbing [when we heard the news],” said Reagan’s friend Jackie.

Born out of this tragedy was the Reagan Tokes Act at the Ohio Statehouse.

The original Reagan Tokes Act is introduced at the Ohio Statehouse on Sept. 27, 2017.

Part of that bill was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich on Dec. 21, 2018. That portion brings back indefinite prison terms for first or second-degree felonies.

However, the second portion on the bill that deals with improving GPS monitoring and reducing the workload of parole officers did not pass, but has been reintroduced as of April 2019.

