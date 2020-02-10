Monday marks second anniversary of fatal shooting of two Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Monday marks two years since Westerville Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty.

Joering and Morelli were shot and killed after responding to a 9-1-1 hangup call. Investigators say the officers were shot moments after arriving at the front door of the home.

Quentin Smith was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the slayings of Morelli and Joering. He is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

At Smith’s trial in November 2019, Linda Morelli fought back tears when describing how her husband’s murder has affected her family.

“My kids have lost their father, and I have lost my husband because of the events that happened on February 10, 2018,” she said. “Our lives have changed dramatically since then.”

Jami Joering described how difficult the loss of her husband has been on their three young daughters.

“The girls, to this day, will call his cell phone to hear his voice on the voicemail because that’s the only thing that brings them comfort,” Joering said. “They will text him to wish him happy birthday or simply tell them about their day. They so badly want him back home – to tuck them in at night or to watch movies together as a family. How do you fix that?”

Joering and Morelli were honored in May 2019 during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.