Monarch lounge to close its doors Sunday in the Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Short North bar on the same block where two shootings and a stabbing have occurred so far this year will be closing its doors for good.

The Monarch cocktail lounge announced on its website that it will be shuttering the location at 700 North High Street at the end of business hours at 2 a.m. Monday.

“It’s with sadness that we announce we are no longer continuing our operation at Monarch’s current location,” a post on the website stated.

Within days of each other, two separate incidents occurred in the area near and around Monarch.

On Jan. 31, Columbus Police said a man was hit in the face by a stray bullet after a fight started outside the bar just as it was closing for the night.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, a fight broke out on the 700 block of North High Street near the restaurant.

Columbus Police said the fight between four men resulted in someone being cut with a knife and another being shot.

The closing announcement does not offer a reason why the establishment is closing.

“It was a pleasure serving you for the past two years, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future,” the post reads.