GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna.

It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children by her side.

One top priority for Sheppard is being there to support her kids in everything they do, like her daughter’s busy basketball schedule. “The main reason for that is you never want your kid to feel like they’re alone or that they’re not receiving the support,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard’s children see the hard work she puts into the restaurant and her teenage daughter has even started to pitch in. “She did the soft opening and I think it made her really appreciate seeing her parents start something from scratch,” said Sheppard. “She comes in and she’s at the register or she’ll go in the kitchen and help out.”

