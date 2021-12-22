COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. From video production, a line of hair care products, and now sweets, Michelle Allen, owner of Mmelo Boutique Confections, tries to hit that sweet spot of balance between work and family.

“Even when I started the business, the bright red line for me was I am home between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. every day. I don’t care what’s going on,” Michelle said. “When my son gets home, I’m home.”

As a business owner, Michelle recognizes that sometimes that means going back to work later in the evening or going in early to get the work done, but she’s drawn a line around what she needs.

“One lesson that I learned, and I think I learned when I was a producer, is the universe has a way of wrapping around the intentions that you really need,” said Michelle.

This past year, that time at home became even more important as she helped her son navigate the pandemic.

“That was really hard actually. I think primarily because my son is autistic and has ADHD. And so, the world then became very difficult to explain. and to his credit, he always rises to the occasion. But it was a very confusing terrifying time for him,” said Michelle.

Michelle and her husband surrounded him with comfort and reassurance that they would get through it together.

“It may not be easy, and it might be scary and be difficult but that is life,” said Michelle.

There was also the pandemic’s effect on her business. Going into 2020, the bulk of her sales depended on talking to people and catering events. That quickly had to change.

“And that’s when you really try and figure out what you’re made of and bring your people around you and work through it together,” said Michelle.

Michelle says the silver lining to it all is a streamlined business model and an even closer relationship with her family.

To hear more from Michelle about her business and how her son’s diagnosis shaped her company, watch our story and for her view on motherhood, balance and maintaining a sense of self. You can watch our rapid fire Q&A.