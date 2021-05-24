Mom Boss Regan Walsh: Helping women reclaim their lives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Does being all things to all people sound familiar? This week’s “Mom Boss”, author and life coach Regan Walsh, is helping women reclaim their lives.

“They come to me and say ‘Is this it? I’m finally where I always thought I wanted to be, I’ve got my family I’ve got my business I’ve climbed a corporate ladder, but I am simultaneously overwhelmed with my responsibilities and under whelmed because I’m not even having any fun.'”

In Walsh’s new book “Heart Boss”, she uses her life story and advice that she gives clients to help the reader get off the hamster wheel of life.

“Focus on the top 10% of things you really need to do and let the rest go,” said Walsh.

As she puts it, “Shed your ‘shoulds.’” the things you don’t really want to do but you feel obligated to.

“Everything in life has a tradeoff. What you aren’t changing you’re choosing,” said Walsh.

She also tackles something called the invisible load.

“So, the invisible load are the thousands of details you manage to keep your life afloat. Women anticipate needs and it’s hard. How you deal with that is inhale and exhale as often as you can because the reality is the invisible load doesn’t go away.”

And for the working mom with school-aged children, she has this advice: “Sign up for plates and napkins. If you’re somebody that’s overwhelmed, why are you going to sign up to make organic baked goods at two in the morning that you saw on Pinterest and now you’re trying to pull off this miracle. Kids are happy to eat a Ho-Ho. They don’t need your fancy cupcake if you don’t have the energy to do it. So, we’re saying yes to things that aren’t lining up with energy and capacity we have,” said Walsh.

To hear more from Walsh about how she recharges, lessening the load and why she thinks it’s important that kids see their parents fail, watch our story and full interview here.