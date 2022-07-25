COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nonia Wolf is a master stylist and co-owner of Authentic Strands salon and this month’s “Mom Boss”. She’s a busy new mom who not only found a new purpose through motherhood, but also found a new community through grief.

When Nonia and her husband decided to start a family, they thought it would be a quick process. After trying to get pregnant for a year, Nonia realized that it wasn’t going to be the case.

“I feel like going into it, for me, I was so unaware. For us, I thought being young and healthy, that getting pregnant was going to be so easy,” said Nonia. “But what was hard is since we tried for over a year we are classified as infertile, and no explanation. And I think that’s really common for a lot of people.”

Nonia first turned to Eastern medicine for fertility treatments and after several months, it worked.

“I was so excited, and I literally told like 10 people right off the bat because I was naïve right,” said Nonia.

That joy quickly turned to pain when Nonia had a miscarriage. After her miscarriage, she turned to social media and found a community of women who had gone through similar struggles and heartache. From there, Nonia and her husband turned to Western medicine and had IUI, or intrauterine insemination.

“We actually got pregnant the first time off of IUI, so we are super lucky,” said Nonia.

Now all of that struggle has been replaced with joy after the birth of their daughter.

You can watch our story with Nonia about her very honest thoughts on struggling with fertility and watch our full online interview for how she is handling being a mom and business owner and her hope for other families struggling to get pregnant.