COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Before she was even a mother herself Michele Cuthbert recognized some shortcomings in the corporate world when it came to motherhood.

Because of that this month’s “Mom Boss” made supporting moms a part of the culture at Baker Creative.

“I thought there were a lot of really talented moms, and I felt like a lot of corporations made them choose. It was either/or. They were full-time; they couldn’t do part time; they had a lot of talent and I just saw a lot of talent walk out the door. And I felt like that was not really a good way of running it.” said Michele. “I felt like there was a way to have it both ways and not have to sacrifice. And I try to be as flexible as I can but of course, deadlines are deadlines and clients’ matter. But also, the staff matters.”

After 14 years in business when it came to giving herself that grace as a new mom it was still a little challenging.

“I did have to learn that sometimes when you have family you have to have boundaries. And while you love your business, and you love your customers you have a right to have some structure.”

To hear how Michele approaches work life balance with her daughter and why she says it’s important to always tell the “why” check out our full on-air story at the top of the page. For some relatable stories about working from home with kids be sure to click on our rapid-fire web extras above.