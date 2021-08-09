Mom Boss Kesha Garrett: Balancing work, school and being a mom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Being a mom is hard, being a single mom is even harder, being a single mom and climbing to the top of an organization takes serious dedication. BESA Chief Operating Officer and “Mom Boss” Kesha Garrett is proof that you can do it but it’s not easy. She also stresses that it’s something you really can’t do alone.

“One of the pieces of advice that I always give women as stop being afraid to ask for help. We are not super humans we are not made to be perfect we are not supposed to live a life of no mistakes and there appoints points where we cannot do it all and that’s ok.”

Kesha credits her mom with her success, saying as a single mom she could have never managed to work, go back to school, and raise her son without help.

“I would come home from work do his homework and then do my homework and then were nights where I did not go to bed, I stayed up all night long writing papers or studying and then get up and go to work the next day and start the process all over again. And that’s just what you do you just figure it out and you get it done .”

“I wanted him to understand the importance of whatever you want to do whatever your dreams are to go after it, but you have to work hard to get it no one’s giving you anything and this is a hard world. And so, I wanted him to see me kind of overcome some of these things in order for him to be successful .”

When it comes to work life balance, Kesha admits that she, like most of us, struggles with the concept.

“I feel like that whole work life balance is such a myth and every time I hear it makes me cringe. because neither is getting 100% of you at any given moment ever. You’re never getting 100% of your work and at home you’re never getting 100% of you either. Just like throw the whole term out the window take it day by day one step at a time and do the best you can with what you have to do. outside of that it’s too hard to live up to these expectations that you’re supposed to balance life and work it just does not exist.”

