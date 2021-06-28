Mom Boss Elizabeth Smith: Helping others through wardrobe therapy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When you look good, you feel good. Those are words that “Mom Boss” Elizabeth Smith lives by as a fashion consultant and founder of Wardrobe Therapy.

Whether working with busy executives or moms trying to look their best during the day-to-day, Smith’s schedule is always packed and changing. That combination makes it essential for her to have help with her two children and their busy schedules.

“When the kids were little, we had somebody that came into our home and that reliability was so important to our family. And she really helped us grow our business and has no idea that she did because we knew the kids were happy and well taken care of and that allows you to do your job well,” said Smith.

Smith is a firm believer that it takes a village to raise a child but admits that she has even struggled at times to ask for help.

“Initially you think, I have to do this. If I’m working, I also have to be this incredible mom here and I have to make sure I’m attending everything. I can be at every moment and not miss a thing. And in the beginning, I don’t know if I juggled it all that great. I think I applied pressure to myself that I didn’t even realize was there,” said Smith.

Noting something that we all know but usually need to be reminded of, “We’re harder on ourselves than our children ever are.”

Smith encourages parents to build that village; carpool when you can and help each other out.

Watch the above video for the online exclusive rapid fire questions to see how Smith manages to keep herself present and prepared. You’ll also see the one thing she does not do well but does not beat herself up over: It is something a lot of parents can relate to.