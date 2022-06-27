COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When most people would have pulled back, this month’s “Mom Boss” decided to lean in.

Brittny Hausfeld, a mother of three, went from having her hands full on a normal day to finding a new normal after her oldest child was diagnosed with cancer. At 5 years old, Brittny’s son Perry was diagnosed with Leukemia and in an instant, her worldview changed.

“Before that, we were just like living our lives. I remember when we got the call from his pediatrician saying, ‘There’s something’s a little bit off.’ We were playing water balloons in the backyard. We were just trying to enjoy summer.”

That day, her son Perry was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital — and the next day, he was officially diagnosed.

“And I honestly couldn’t believe how many kids were there of all ages, it still makes me tear up.”

Brittny knew that she had to do something to help the families like hers. She started selling bracelets, naming her non-profit One Day & Co., which reflected how she was getting through her family’s diagnosis.

“In the beginning, I put it out, I was so swamped with orders. I mean, I was overwhelmed and the best way possible, by how many people wanted to support [Nationwide] Children’s and us and Perry.”

Making the bracelets really became a form of therapy for Brittny.

“It was a time for me to kind of like sit alone with my thoughts and just kind of be thankful for this present moment,” she said.

It’s that mindset that has led Brittny to a shift in how she approaches motherhood

“I feel like my priorities used to be routines — having a clean house all the time, making sure I was 10 steps ahead — but now it’s ‘Oh, it’s a beautiful day and my kids are feeling really good. Let’s take advantage and go to the zoo. Everything else can wait.’”

To hear more about learning to live with a “new normal” and Brittny’s mission to help others, watch our full story in the video player at the top of the page. You can also watch our full interview, including the biggest challenge for Brittny and her advice for all moms, in the video player above.