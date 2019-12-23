Modern-day Grinch targeting Delaware Co. Christmas decorations

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Several windows were shot into at a family’s home this past weekend. Two inflatable decorations, a Santa Claus and polar bear, were standing in front of the windows that were pierced with some kind of pellet from a gun.

“It could have been pretty dangerous and a lot worse,” homeowner Chris David said.

David said he believes his Christmas decorations were the intended targets.

“The Santa and polar bear were inflated and they are right in front of that,” David said.

But now they haven’t been inflated since.

“I don’t want to lure or tempt anybody to try and continue with it,” David said.

With Christmas just days away, he said his family was trying to bring cheer to the area.

“Add some festivities out here and make the area more festive,” David said.

Police were called and are investigating.

“The officer was telling us down the road there was vandalism to some mailboxes and Christmas decorations,” David said.

However, he thinks kids or teens took a prank too far.

“It’s unfortunate, but I hope they’re apprehended, caught and learn a lesson from it. In their mind, they are probably goofing off, but this could have been bad,” David said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

And David said this grinch vandal won’t be able to dampen his family’s Christmas spirit.

“It’s not going to keep Santa away, though, is it?” David said.

The family said they will now be getting surveillance cameras for their home.

Delaware police said they have received multiple reports of people shooting cars and businesses with BB guns. They are asking people to come forward with any information.