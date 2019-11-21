Model railroad exhibit coming to COSI for one weekend only

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI is always changing exhibits and providing our community with exciting things to see.

For this weekend only you can check out AMAZING displays of model railroads from local train organizations. There are trains of all shapes and sizes. The exhibit is FREE with COSI admission or membership.

Some of the organizations that have trains on display are:

Central Ohio O-Scale Engineers

Central Ohio S-Gaugers

Columbus Area N-Scalers

Columbus Garden Railway Society

Ohio LEGO Users Group

The railroad exhibit and model trains will be at COSI from Thursday November 20th to November 24th.