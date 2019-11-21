Model railroad exhibit coming to COSI for one weekend only

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COSI building_124652

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI is always changing exhibits and providing our community with exciting things to see.

For this weekend only you can check out AMAZING displays of model railroads from local train organizations. There are trains of all shapes and sizes. The exhibit is FREE with COSI admission or membership. 

Some of the organizations that have trains on display are: 

  • Central Ohio O-Scale Engineers 
  • Central Ohio S-Gaugers 
  • Columbus Area N-Scalers 
  • Columbus Garden Railway Society 
  • Ohio LEGO Users Group 

The railroad exhibit and model trains will be at COSI from Thursday November 20th to November 24th. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools