Mobile home park investigated for release of raw sewage into Big Darby Creek

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State and county officials are investigating the apparent deliberate diversion of raw sewage from a mobile home park into a tributary of Big Darby Creek

Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Beauseau says the diversion was first discovered last September by a county water treatment supervisor. “There was digging done,” Beauseau said.

He continued to say, “There was actual construction materials used to build it and the only purpose we can figure is to divert.”

Court documents say an employee in the Franklin County Department of Sanitary Engineering noticed a sharp reduction in the flow of sewage from the Community Gardens Mobile Home Park. The county employee reported the decrease from approximately 38,000 gallons per week to about 500 gallons.

The Community Gardens owns and operates a sewer collection system that includes a series of pumps to lift the sewage out and into the county sanitary sewer lines.

Inside a wooden shed, investigators lifted a floorboard and found a hole had been cut in the bottom of the shed and a corresponding hole had been punched in the ceiling of a concrete vault.

“The main sewer line feeding the lift station, now visible, was found disconnected, causing raw sewage to collect inside the vault and subsequently bypass the lift station,” according to court documents.

Det. Beauseau said the sewage had been diverted to a nearby creek which he described as a tributary to Big Darby Creek.

“We found that it led through some trenching that was taken down the side of the hill and put into the creek with some concrete blocks to protect the end so the discharge could continue to flow.,” Beauseau said.

Det. Beauseau said the diversion was detected and corrected quickly.

Money is believed to be the motive. “Their bill has typically run $10,000 to $15,000 in a quarter,” Beauseau said. “So your potential savings could be $60,000 in a year if you don’t have to pay any sewer bills.”

No charges have been filed. Criminal and civil investigations are continuing.

NBC4 was unable to reach the owner of the mobile home park for comment.