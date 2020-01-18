MLK Jr. honored at Columbus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday Saturday during an event that honored his life and legacy at the Martin Luther King branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

King would have turned 91 on Jan. 15. His birthday will officially be observed Monday as a federal holiday.

Professional storyteller Lyn Ford was on hand to tell folk tales and discuss King’s legacy.

One of the event’s organizers talked about what King’s legacy means to her.

“Dr. King is inspirational,” said Keisha Gibbs, manager of the branch. “The things that he did with his life helped pave the way so that I’m able to be a branch manager today.”

Click here for a list of MLK Day events and celebrations in and around Columbus.