Missing Columbus woman’s body found; police searching for suspect

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) — The body of a Columbus woman reported missing last week has been found in Delaware County and are now searching for a suspect in her killing.

The body of Donna J. Harris, 53, was found Sunday at approximately 11 a.m. in a rural wooded area off Sherman Road in Berlin Township.

Justin Eastman

Columbus Police tweeted Sunday they consider Justin Eastman, 34, a suspect in Harris’ death.

Harris was reported missing last Wednesday, Nov. 20, from the 3000 block of Clime Road.

Detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are not releasing the manner of death at this time due to the ongoing criminal investigation, according to a news release from the Columbus Police.

On Friday, Columbus Police issued two alerts on social media saying Harris may be in the company of Eastman, adding Eastman was to be considered armed and dangerous. The alerts also said Eastman and Harris may be in the Cincinnati area.

At the time Harris was reported missing, police believed she was in a red 2019 Honda Civic with Ohio tags HHR4198.

No other information is available at this time.

Family, friends, Columbus Division of Police, and the Delaware County Sheriff took part in the search.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing all leads and asks that if anyone has any information, please contact Detective Bessinger at 740-833-2892, dispatch at 740-833-2800, or email dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.