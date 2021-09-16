Missing Westerville tortoise finds her way back home

UPDATE: Tuga the tortoise made her way back home and was found in her family’s front yard when they took the dogs out for a walk Thursday afternoon.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– A Westerville family is asking people to be on the lookout for their missing tortoise Tuga.

Tuga was last seen Tuesday night at the Haubert family home in the Uptown area of Westerville off of College Ave. near Otterbein University.

Nova Haubert says she believes with the cold weather coming Tuga may have gotten antsy and wandered off. She says she has a strong feeling that Tuga is within a few blocks of her father’s home, but she could be miles away as tortoises are built to walk long distances in their natural desert habitats.

Haubert says Tuga is hard to miss at 80 pounds if she’s walking out in the open, but there’s a good chance she’s burrowed deep in someone’s bushes.

“If anyone happens to see a giant walking boulder please let me know,” Haubert posted to Facebook.

The Haubert family has had Tuga for 20 years after rescuing her when they believe she was around 10 years old. Haubert says tortoises can live for more than 100 years and will be passed down to her from her father Doug Haubert and then eventually to her 5-year-old daughter Ellora.