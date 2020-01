COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in November.

Jordan Buchanan, 17, was last seen Nov. 12 after a family dispute in the area of Huntington Park Drive and Hutchison Avenue northwest Columbus.

Police said Jordan has been active on social media and is believed to still be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Garrett at 614-645-4031.