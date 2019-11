ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in Columbus.

Lexi Gragg ran away on Friday.

Lexi is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lexi could be somewhere on the west side of Columbus.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the office at 740-773-1185.