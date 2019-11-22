Missing Columbus woman last seen Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman last seen Wednesday.

Donna Harris was last seen on the 3000 block of Clime Road Wednesday.

She is described as a white female standing 5’4″ and weighing 260 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “under his armor” written in yellow. She is believed to be driving a red 2019 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.