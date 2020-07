COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating an 81-year-old woman last seen Thursday night.

Barbara Butler was last seen in the area of Morse Road and Arbor Village Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Butler is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing 190 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and bright floral leggings.

Anyone spotting her is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.